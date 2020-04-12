Showers and storms linger tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Isolated storms still possible through the early evening hours, but rain chances will drop quickly by 10 PM. Clouds will also begin to break, but winds will stay heightened overnight as speeds will stay between 20 and 30 mph. Winds will begin to slow into Monday as sunny skies will be the case to start the workweek. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs will reach near 76° with light winds out of the north.

Up Next: Spotty afternoon showers possible Tuesday, then more scattered showers and storms return over the weekend. Temperatures will stay average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and lows hovering around 50°.

THE EXPLANATION:

Drier and cooler air moving into our area on Monday, allowing for clouds to rapidly break up through the morning. A reinforcing dry cold front will drive through during the first half of Monday. This will break clouds up and also bring cooler temperatures into Southern Louisiana. Overnight lows will hover around 50° through much of the week as highs stay near normal. A rebounding weak warm front will attempt to push onshore Tuesday, which could bring some spotty afternoon showers in the mix between 1 PM and 7 PM. Partly cloudy conditions will stay the course through the week, but rain chances are set to increase heading into the weekend. This is associated with a system that should bring isolated afternoon storms on Saturday and be more scattered in nature into Sunday. Some cells could reach strong to severe status.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

