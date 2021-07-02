Showers & storms likely Saturday, tracking Hurricane Elsa

Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening, into tonight. A few may be briefly heavy, also producing frequent lightning. Most of the rain activity will wind down overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Saturday, we'll start the day off mainly dry. By the afternoon, showers and storms will develop once again, where a few may be heavy at times. It will not be an all day wash out, but you will want to have an indoor option for outdoor activities. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.

Up Next: On Sunday, the frontal boundary responsible for Saturday's rain will be set up along the Louisiana coast. This will keep the majority of showers and storms south of Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon and evening. The fireworks show looks like a go Sunday night! Into early next week, afternoon rain & storm chances will remain elevated around 50-60% each day through Wednesday.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa was upgraded to a category one hurricane at 6:45AM Friday, now the first hurricane of 2021. Elsa is moving west through the Caribbean around 30MPH. The current forecast track has Elsa entering the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week and making a landfall somewhere in Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday. With the current forecast, Elsa will not impact the local area. Changes in the track are possible, the forecast will become more precise by the end of the weekend. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Tweets by WBRZweather