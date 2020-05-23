Showers and storms likely Memorial Day Weekend

Today and Tonight:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 90. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible and more widespread than yesterday. Remember, with any summer like storms that develop - heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible. Tonight, most of the shower activity will diminish will lows dropping into the low 70s.

Looking ahead:

As far as the extended forecast goes, rain is in the forecast each day for at least the next seven days. Does this mean each day will be a wash out? No, but some days will have more coverage of rain than others. This weekend, we will see a more summer like pattern with pop-up afternoon storms that are relatively brief but can still pack a punch. Memorial Day could be on the wetter side. With a trough digging into the southern plains, this will allow ample amounts of moisture to be pumped into south Louisiana and will fire up plenty of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Some could be heavy at times. Having a back up plan for any outdoor activities is recommended.