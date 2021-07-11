88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Showers & storms likely for your Sunday

4 hours 32 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 10:10 AM July 11, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to be around for much of the day. A few storms may be locally heavy, therefore street and poor drainage flooding is a possibility. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Tonight, a few t-showers will remain possible with lows in the mid 70s.

MOST will get away with manageable amounts of rainfall today, but there could be isolated amounts over 1-2 inches. Keep an eye on the forecast today with the WBRZ WX APP.

Looking Ahead: Into next week, we'll keep an elevated chance for rain and storms around on Monday, all tied to a stalled front to our north. By mid-week, we start to transition back into a more 'typical' summertime pattern with daily isolated to scattered storm chances as high temperatures remain in the low 90s.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

