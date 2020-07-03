Showers and storms could impact your holiday plans

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers linger around for some but most of us will begin to dry out. Lows will be around 76. Tomorrow, temperatures will climb to near 90 between on and off showers and storms. A few could be heavy at times. While an all day wash out is not expected, most of us will see rain tomorrow and through out the holiday weekend.

Looking Ahead: This somewhat soggy pattern will continue through the holiday weekend, and even into at least Tuesday of next week before rain chances come down a bit. An upper level trough is parked over the Gulf south and until it begins to move away from the area, rain chances will remain on the higher side. Over the next five days we could see widespread rainfall totals of 2" - 4" with locally higher amounts.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

