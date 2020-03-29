Shower chances return overnight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies tonight as an approaching frontal system will allow for some spotty overnight showers to occur after 1 AM. Lows will drop near 66° into Sunday morning, with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph. Some lingering early morning spotty showers possible Sunday, and may return later in the day – mainly through the afternoon hours. Rain amounts will be rather low, and coverage will be sporadic. Highs will peak near 80, as winds shift out of the north between 5 and 10 mph by the afternoon.

Up Next: Showers return Monday afternoon and stay through Tuesday morning. A drier and cooler weather pattern then sets up beginning Wednesday, which will continue into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A fragmented frontal system will approach from the northwest during the morning hours, and slowly press into our area through the day. Winds will be shifting out of the north through the afternoon, but the passing of the front will allow for some weak instability and light showers to occur as temperatures break into the upper 70s through the afternoon. Another low pressure system will follow on Monday and early Tuesday, originating from South Texas. It will join with another weak low that will pass across Arkansas early in the week. Currently, the peak timing for showers is late Monday into early Tuesday, with the potential for imbedded isolated storms Tuesday morning. Conditions will improve by Tuesday afternoon, as highs stay in the mid-70s through the remainder of the week. High pressure will also keep skies relatively sunny and conditions dry.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.