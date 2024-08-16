81°
'Showdown on the Bluff' football jamboree at A.W. Mumford stadium to take place August 29-30

1 hour 22 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A football jamboree called "Showdown on the Bluff" featuring East Baton Rouge high schools will take place at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium on August 29 and 30, according to EBR Schools.

The release called it "the start of a historic athletic partnership" between EBR Schools and Southern.

The games begin at 6 p.m. both days and will be broken into 12-minute halves. Here are the matchups:

Thursday, Aug. 29
· Game 1: Capitol vs. Collegiate
· Game 2: Northeast vs. Broadmoor
· Game 3: McKinley vs. Woodlawn

Friday, Aug. 30

· Game 1: Tara vs. Glen Oaks
· Game 2: Scotlandville vs. Belaire
· Game 3: Liberty vs. Istrouma

Presale tickets are available online at $12 per person at this link. Admission will be $15 at the gate.

Radar
7 Days