Show us your holiday decorations, get featured on WBRZ
It's time to spread that holiday cheer, and WBRZ is here to help. Monday marks the beginning of WBRZ's annual 'Share the Christmas Joy' contest.
All through December, viewers can email photos or videos of their Christmas decorations to lights@wbrz.com for a chance to be featured on the evening news.
A new winner will be chosen each day and get featured on News 2 at 6.
