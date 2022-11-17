41°
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU campus.
At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots first near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area.
At 3:16 a.m., a second alert was sent out reading that officers had 'completed the investigation,' and that there was no further threat to campus.
This is a developing story.
