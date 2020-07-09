79°
Shots fired at Turkey's Istanbul airport; 2 detained

3 years 8 months 1 day ago Sunday, November 06 2016 Nov 6, 2016 November 06, 2016 10:10 AM November 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ISTANBUL - Istanbul governor says police fired shots in the air at Istanbul's main airport when two suspects on a motorcycle refused to stop.

Governor Vasip Sahin tweeted early Sunday morning that the two suspects at Ataturk International Airport were detained and were not carrying any weapons or explosives.

He says the airport remains open to passengers.

Earlier in the night, private Dogan news agency reported that vehicles were stopped from entering and leaving the airport during the pursuit of the suspects.

Turkish Airlines' press officer tweeted departures from Ataturk Airport continued on schedule.

