Shot-spotter unit leads BRPD to Delpit Drive, where officers find man who dies at scene

17 hours 30 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, November 30 2023 Nov 30, 2023 November 30, 2023 11:00 PM November 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police responding to a "shot-spotter" alert Thursday night found a man who died at the scene from several gunshot wounds.

Officers said Friday that Eric Johnson, 54, was found along Thomas H. Delpit Drive between Terrace and Louise streets. The coroner's office confirmed the manner of death; BRPD said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on any suspects or motives are unclear.

Shot-spotter devices "listen" for gunfire and can pinpoint a shooting to within about 15 feet. Each unit costs about $60,000.

Detectives ask that anyone having information on the shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

This is a developing story.

