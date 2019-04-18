72°
Short-circuit 'likely caused' Notre Dame fire

47 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 12:15 PM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - A French judicial police official said investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused Notre Dame Cathedral fire.
  
The official, who spoke anonymously about the ongoing investigation, said investigators still don't have the green light to work in the cathedral and search in the rubble for safety reasons.
  
He told The Associated Press the monument is still being consolidated with wooden planks to support some fragilize parts of the walls.
