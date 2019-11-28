64°
Shoppers hit stores for Black Friday bargains Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE – Thursday saw a trifecta of activity as Thanksgiving ushered in the beginning of the holiday shopping blitz.
People eager for deals had to time dinner with family right – or skip it, as some did to get in line early – and decide whether to follow the Saints game while pushing carts down aisles full of sales.
Soon after lunchtime, lines had formed deep around stores at popular Baton Rouge shopping districts.
Watch News 2 at 10:00 as the WBRZ crew goes inside the holiday shopping bonanza Thursday night.
The pandemonium has begun! @Target on Siegen Lane opened its door less than 30 minutes ago. No running or pushing in the store, just a lot of people looking for early #BlackFriday deals! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/w6oea7c8PC— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) November 28, 2019
