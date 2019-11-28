64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shoppers hit stores for Black Friday bargains Thursday evening

1 hour 18 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 November 28, 2019 5:30 PM November 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Thursday saw a trifecta of activity as Thanksgiving ushered in the beginning of the holiday shopping blitz.

People eager for deals had to time dinner with family right – or skip it, as some did to get in line early – and decide whether to follow the Saints game while pushing carts down aisles full of sales.

Soon after lunchtime, lines had formed deep around stores at popular Baton Rouge shopping districts.

Watch News 2 at 10:00 as the WBRZ crew goes inside the holiday shopping bonanza Thursday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days