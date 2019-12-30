Shoplifters flee Walmart with carts full of hover boards

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who loaded up two shopping carts with hover boards and then ran from store employees.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the theft happened at a Walmart in Port Allen. Surveillance cameras caught the culprits sprinting out of the store with the hover boards in tow.

The thieves were seen loading the stolen merchandise into a black Honda Accord before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 382-5200.