Shoplifter accused of attempting to run over officer before chase

SLIDELL - Authorities in Slidell say a Mississippi man is facing multiple charges after he dragged a police officer with his vehicle before leading law enforcement on a chase.

Tuesday afternoon authorities with the Slidell Police Department were called to a Walmart on Natchez Drive about a shoplifting in progress. Authorities say the suspect, 51-year-old Robert Myers, fled the store.

Authorities found him in the parking lot inside a 1996 Ford F-150. Two officers approached and asked Myers to step out of the truck. Police say Myers refused and placed the truck in drive.

As one of the officers tried to stop Myers, the officer was dragged for a short distance through the parking lot. The officer was able to release himself.

Before leaving the parking lot, authorities say Myers "aggressively accelerated" and tried to run over the other officer.

Myers led police on a chase that ended in Mississippi when he lost control of the truck on Highway 607. Myers sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

He was booked into the Hancock County Jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and not having insurance.

Myers will later be extradited to Louisiana to faces charges of theft, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, driving without insurance, and driving with a suspended license.