Shoplifter abandons stolen merchandise after worker confronts him in parking lot

GONZALES - A man trying to steal more than a $1,000 worth of items from a Home Depot ran away empty-handed after he was questioned by a worker.

The Gonzales Police Department says the attempted theft happened Saturday.

Police said the unidentified man loaded up $1,200 worth of items in a shopping cart and tried to stroll out of the store without paying. He left the cart behind and fled in a silver Scion TC after an employee confronted him in the parking lot.

The department shared photos of the would-be thief captured on store surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.