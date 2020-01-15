78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shoplifter abandons stolen merchandise after worker confronts him in parking lot

1 hour 40 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 January 15, 2020 1:12 PM January 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A man trying to steal more than a $1,000 worth of items from a Home Depot ran away empty-handed after he was questioned by a worker.

The Gonzales Police Department says the attempted theft happened Saturday.

Police said the unidentified man loaded up $1,200 worth of items in a shopping cart and tried to stroll out of the store without paying. He left the cart behind and fled in a silver Scion TC after an employee confronted him in the parking lot. 

The department shared photos of the would-be thief captured on store surveillance cameras. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.

