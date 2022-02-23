Perkins Road tailor shop one of two crime scenes after person is found shot

82°
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a reported shooting inside a business on Perkins Road in between Acadian and College.

One person was critically injured in the shooting, authorities told WBRZ.

The shooting started in the 2400 block of Balis Street. According to police, the gunfire ended at a tailor shop at the corner of Valley Street.  It appears that the shooting happened inside the business. 

