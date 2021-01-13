56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shooting victim found dead on N. 40th Street early Wednesday morning, police say

Wednesday, January 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Jan. 13) morning, an individual who'd been shot was found dead in north Baton Rouge, police say. 

Officials say when they were called to a residence within the 1100 block of N. 40th Street around 8 a.m., they discovered the body of a deceased individual who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the deadly shooting.

Authorities have yet to release information pertaining to a motive or any possible suspects involved.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

