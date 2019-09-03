Shooting victim found at park after gunfire erupted at corner store Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting victim that was reportedly found at Expressway Park following gunfire at a local convenience store.

The incident was reported on Labor Day just before 5 p.m. on East Blvd. near the I-10/I-110 merge.

Eyewitness tell WBRZ the subjects got into an argument at the store when one person pulled out a gun and started firing. One person says a bullet grazed his head, while another subject was reportedly shot in the arm. The extent of that person's injuries is unclear at this time.

We've reached out to BRPD for more information.