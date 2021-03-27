74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting victim drives himself to Piccadilly on S. Sherwood Boulevard for help

4 hours 43 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, March 27 2021 Mar 27, 2021 March 27, 2021 5:17 PM March 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was shot in the 1100 block of Mead near the I-12 Interstate.

The victim drove himself to the Piccadilly on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard for help, according to BRPD. 

The victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days