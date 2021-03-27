Shooting victim drives himself to Piccadilly on S. Sherwood Boulevard for help

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was shot in the 1100 block of Mead near the I-12 Interstate.

The victim drove himself to the Piccadilly on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard for help, according to BRPD.

The victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.