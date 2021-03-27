83°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting victim drives himself to Piccadilly on S. Sherwood Boulevard for help
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was shot in the 1100 block of Mead near the I-12 Interstate.
The victim drove himself to the Piccadilly on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard for help, according to BRPD.
The victim's wounds are non-life-threatening.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community