94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting survivor meets source of encouragement: Tim Tebow

2 hours 34 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 1:34 PM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Charlotte Observer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A survivor of a campus shooting in North Carolina has gotten to meet Tim Tebow, an athlete he has looked up to since the fourth grade.
  
News outlets report that the Syracuse Mets minor league outfielder visited with 19-year-old Drew Pescaro before a game Wednesday at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte. Pescaro was wounded April 30 in a deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
  
The Charlotte Observer reports Pescaro is a sports writer for the UNCC student newspaper.
  
Tebow and Pescaro had spoken on FaceTime while the student was in the hospital. Pescaro says Tebow's words of encouragement have helped him through his recovery.
  
Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He played in the NFL for five years and began a career in professional baseball in 2016.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days