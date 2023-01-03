Deputies swarm park after reported shooting near Central

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits Tuesday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. Photos showed a large law enforcement response at Sugarland Park, which is adjoined to the neighborhood.

Sources said a man was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said the shooting involved two vehicles in a parking lot.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.