Shooting reported in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard

2 hours 16 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 1:22 PM September 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood just off Florida Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Gunfire was first reported on Marque Ann Drive around 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating the incident.

Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available. 

