95°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting reported in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a neighborhood just off Florida Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
Gunfire was first reported on Marque Ann Drive around 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating the incident.
Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...