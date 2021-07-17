77°
Shooting outside stadium halts Nationals-Padres game in Washington

Saturday, July 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NATIONALS PARK, D.C. - The Padres and Nationals baseball game was stopped during the 6th inning when a shooting was reported outside.

WBRZ reporter Dana DiPiazza was in the stands when panic erupted inside the stadium Saturday evening. Video showed spectators taking cover beneath their seats as an announcement over loud speakers asked everyone to remain inside the stadium

D.C. Police said four people were shot at 1500 South Capitol Street, right outside the third base gate. Helicopters circled the area before fans were told it was safe to leave.

The game is suspended until Sunday. 

