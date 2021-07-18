Shooting outside stadium halts Nationals-Padres game in Washington

NATIONALS PARK, D.C. - The Padres and Nationals baseball game was stopped during the 6th inning when a shooting was reported outside.

WBRZ reporter Dana DiPiazza was in the stands when panic erupted inside the stadium Saturday evening. Video showed spectators taking cover beneath their seats as an announcement over loud speakers asked everyone to remain inside the stadium

I’ll update as the situation unfolds #DCNews #Breaking #Nationals pic.twitter.com/h2TXqtKzh1 — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

D.C. Police said four people were shot at 1500 South Capitol Street, right outside the third base gate. Helicopters circled the area before fans were told it was safe to leave.

He says he ran with his son in fear for their lives and hid until officials announced it was safe to leave.#DC #News #Breaking pic.twitter.com/cOsCpZdy2v — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

The game is suspended until Sunday.