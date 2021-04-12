Shooting outside of Paris hospital kills one, injures a second

Gerontology Center Henry Dunant - Mco Ssr Croix-Rouge Française

PARIS, France - One person was killed and a second injured during a shooting that took place Monday, in front of a private hospital in Paris, CNN reports.

A source told the news outlet that after the attack, the suspected gunman fled by means of a two-wheeled vehicle.

The shooting occurred just outside of Henri Dunant Hospital, in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital.

Reports indicate that after several gunshots were fired, killing one person and wounding a second, the injured person was rushed inside of the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing situation and additional information will be relayed as it is provided by officials.