Shooting on Sharp Lane injures 1 Wednesday afternoon; emergency crews responding
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews investigated a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex off of Sharp Lane.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sharp Ln. off of Florida Blvd in East Baton Rouge.
Officials say there is at least one victim involved, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
