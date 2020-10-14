82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting on Sharp Lane injures 1 Wednesday afternoon; emergency crews responding

37 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 October 14, 2020 2:55 PM October 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews investigated a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex off of Sharp Lane.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sharp Ln. off of Florida Blvd in East Baton Rouge.

Officials say there is at least one victim involved, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days