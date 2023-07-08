92°
Shooting on Plank Road leaves one dead

Saturday, July 08 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROGUE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Plank Road early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday on Plank Road, near Amarillo Street.

56-year-old William Clemmons was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

