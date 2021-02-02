56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shooting on North 17th Street injures one person

9 hours 36 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 6:46 AM February 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A north Baton Rouge area shooting left one person injured early Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning, authorities say.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred in the 700 block of North 17th Street, before 5 a.m.

The wounded individual was taken to an area hospital with injuries that appeared non-life threatening, police say.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

