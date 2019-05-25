Police: shooting on Lanier Drive that left juvenile dead; appears accidental

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that appeared to be accidental between two siblings, leaving one juvenile dead.

Authorities responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive near Prescott Road.

BRPD tells WBRZ that they believe the shooting was accidental. They say it seems the two brothers were playing with the weapon inside the home when it mistakenly discharged, killing one of the brothers.

The ages of the boys are still unknown, but police say they are under the age of 13.

The investigation is ongoing.