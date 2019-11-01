37°
Shooting on Fairfields Ave leaves one man dead
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that's resulted in one man's death.
The incident occurred early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue, which is just off North Foster Drive.
Authorities say the deceased man was 42 years old and shot multiple times in front of a home in the 4700 block of Fairfields Ave.
A motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed and anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or (225) 344-7867.
