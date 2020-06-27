90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shooting on Evangeline puts one male in hospital

Saturday, June 27 2020
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting on the 3800 block of Evangeline Street has put one male in the hospital. According to sources, the male victim was located at a local hospital. 

Extent of injuries is unknown at this time. 

Investigation remains ongoing.

