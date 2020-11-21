77°
Shooting on Eleanor Street leaves one dead
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating a home invasion, that lead to a shooting around 7pm yesterday night.
BRPD received a call reporting that individuals entered a home located in the 3700 block of Eleanor St. armed with guns.
The homeowner fired shots at the invaders, hitting two of the suspects. They then drove to Airline Hwy at the Racetrac gas station after the incident.
19 year-old ,Altren Dukes, of Port Allen, died from gunshot injuries. Second suspect was transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds as well. Third suspect, 29 year-old, Dewayne Davis, also of Port Allen was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
