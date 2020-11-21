77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting on Eleanor Street leaves one dead

4 hours 47 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, November 21 2020 Nov 21, 2020 November 21, 2020 9:53 AM November 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating a home invasion, that lead to a shooting around 7pm yesterday night.

BRPD received a call reporting that individuals entered a home located in the 3700 block of Eleanor St. armed with guns.

The homeowner fired shots at the invaders, hitting two of the suspects. They then drove to Airline Hwy at the Racetrac gas station after the incident.

19 year-old ,Altren Dukes, of Port Allen, died from gunshot injuries. Second suspect was transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds as well. Third suspect, 29 year-old, Dewayne Davis, also of Port Allen was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days