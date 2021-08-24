80°
Shooting on corner of Atkinson and Laurel Street leaves one injured

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said a male victim was taken from Atkinson and Laurel Street to a hospital with possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said two cars in the area were damaged by gunfire.

This is a developing story.

