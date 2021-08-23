80°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting on corner of Atkinson and Laurel Street leaves one injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.
Baton Rouge Police Department said a male victim was taken from Atkinson and Laurel Street to a hospital with possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said two cars in the area were damaged by gunfire.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State employees should expect vaccine mandate or required testing in near future
-
Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison
-
FDA approves Pfizer's COVID shot; LSU to implement vaccine mandate soon
-
Parents upset over driving school's availability issues
-
Over 7,000 new students head to LSU as Fall classes begin