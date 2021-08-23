80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting on corner of Atkinson and Laurel Street leaves one injured

42 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, August 23 2021 Aug 23, 2021 August 23, 2021 9:07 PM August 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said a male victim was taken from Atkinson and Laurel Street to a hospital with possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said two cars in the area were damaged by gunfire.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days