Shooting on Cezanne Avenue leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries
BATON ROUGE - A shooting incident occurred Tuesday, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a gun was fired at a residence within the 600 block of Cezanne Avenue and one person was shot.
Baton Rouge Police say the injured person is expected to survive and have released little additional information related to the incident.
