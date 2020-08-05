88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting on Cezanne Avenue leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries

3 hours 56 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 August 05, 2020 7:55 AM August 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting incident occurred Tuesday, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a gun was fired at a residence within the 600 block of Cezanne Avenue and one person was shot.

Baton Rouge Police say the injured person is expected to survive and have released little additional information related to the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days