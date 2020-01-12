59°
Shooting on Byron Avenue leaves one injured
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting that occurred within the 3100 block of Byron Ave.
One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the injured party was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
At this time, details are limited, and additional information will be provided as police continue to investigate the incident.
