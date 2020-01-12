59°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting on Amarillo Street leaves one person in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Amarillo St. off Scenic Hwy. in North Baton Rouge around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
One person was shot and and is in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, details are limited, and additional information will be provided as police continue the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Betty Claiborne
-
Rash of Coach O cutout thefts from Raising Cane's caught on video
-
Ascension businesses expecting influx of visitors with championship weekend
-
New Orleans officials talk weather, traffic and security ahead of national championship
-
LSU arrives in New Orleans for national championship game