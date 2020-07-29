Shooting on Alliquippa Street leaves one man injured

BATON ROUGE - Police say an early morning shooting in North Baton Rouge left one person injured, Wednesday.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Alliquippa Street around 1:25 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police told WBRZ a male victim was taken to an area hospital with apparent gunshot injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting and this article will be updated as authorities provide additional information.