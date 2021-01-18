Shooting near Plank Road leaves one injured

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Cannon Street located off of Plank Road.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, one individual was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.