Shooting near Plank Road leaves one injured

3 hours 35 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, January 17 2021 Jan 17, 2021 January 17, 2021 9:51 PM January 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Cannon Street located off of Plank Road.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, one individual was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

