Shooting near Plank Road leaves one injured
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Cannon Street located off of Plank Road.
According to Baton Rouge EMS, one individual was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
