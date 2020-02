Shooting near Mall of Louisiana leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting that happened on the Grove Avenue Saturday night.

Around 7:15 p.m. officials arrived on scene to a shooting that took place behind DICK'S Sporting Goods. One person was injured.

According to police, the victim is suffering from life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.