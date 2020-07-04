Shooting near Highland Road leaves one dead; two injured

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of East Buchanan near the BRPD located on Highland Rd.

One person was pronounced dead and two other were transported to a hospital.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.