Shooting near Highland Road claims life of 19-year-old male; two injured

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 day 8 hours 34 minutes ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 July 04, 2020 2:47 PM July 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. 

Authorities responded to the 700 block of East Buchanan Street around 2 p.m.

Antwan Miller, 19 and two male victims were shot on the front porch.

Miller died at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information to the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Police at 389-2000.

