Shooting near Geronimo Street injures one
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting near 3300 Geronimo Street that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently expected to survive.
WBRZ will update this article as more information becomes available.
