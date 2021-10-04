72°
Shooting near Geronimo Street injures one

WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting near 3300 Geronimo Street that left one person injured Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently expected to survive.

WBRZ will update this article as more information becomes available.

