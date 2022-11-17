Shooting near Dutchtown stemmed from fight in gas station parking lot

DUTCHTOWN - Someone was shot Tuesday night after a fight broke out between a group of women outside a gas station near I-10.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m., in a parking lot along Old Jefferson Highway, just south of the interstate.

Deputies said the woman who was hit was taken by private vehicle to a hospital. Neither the shooter nor the victim was on the scene when law enforcement arrived, but deputies said the woman was treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras and that deputies expect to make arrests soon.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.