69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting near BRG Mid City injures at least 4 Monday evening

1 hour 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 7:51 PM October 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting involving at least four victims Monday evening.

Officials responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. at Laurel St. and North 26th St.

The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days