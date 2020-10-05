69°
Shooting near BRG Mid City injures at least 4 Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting involving at least four victims Monday evening.
Officials responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. at Laurel St. and North 26th St.
The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
#onscene of a shooting near Laurel St. and North 26th St. Possibly four shot. I’ve seen three ambulances leave so far. Looks like pd is arresting people now @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/rEpPKMFFMN— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) October 6, 2020
