Shooting near Airline Highway claims one life

3 hours 46 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 July 04, 2020 5:51 PM July 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting near Airline Highway Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 4600 block of N Fuller Place.

One person was pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 

This is the third shooting to happen in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

