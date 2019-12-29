69°
Shooting leaves one person dead near the LSU AG Center in St. Gabriel

Saturday, December 28 2019
By: Zandria Thomas

ST. GABRIEL - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting near the LSU AG Center in St. Gabriel. 

Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m.

One person died in the shooting, and another was transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. Authorities are investigating. 

