69°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting leaves one person dead near the LSU AG Center in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - Emergency crews are responding to a shooting near the LSU AG Center in St. Gabriel.
Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m.
One person died in the shooting, and another was transported to a local hospital.
Details are limited at this time. Authorities are investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Murder of homeless man in mid-city connected to double-murder of homeless...
-
Couple gears up to watch LSU's semi-final play-off in Tiger 'style'
-
Sammy's Grill Facing Eviction
-
BRPD investigate killings of three homeless individuals
-
Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Press Conference with both Coaches